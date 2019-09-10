BURLINGTON — With mostly smiles — and a few tears — students who will one day be part of Burlington-Edison High School’s Class of 2032 walked for the first time Monday through the doors of their elementary schools.
While school for most students throughout Skagit County started last week, kindergarten students in some districts, including Burlington-Edison, started Monday.
In Leah Laughlin’s kindergarten class at West View Elementary School, the students spent time before class coloring, reading and making new friends.
“It’s such a marker that he’s growing up,” Kelly Parsons said while reading a book to her 3-year-old daughter Isabella and 5-year-old son Joey, who was starting kindergarten Monday. “He’s been at preschool here at West View since he was 2, but now he’s in the big-guy school.”
Josue Cerrillo said he was happy to have his daughter, Samantha, enrolled at West View, the same school he attended.
The elder Cerrillo’s education was different, however. Instead of spending time after school learning English like he did, Samantha will spend her days learning both English and Spanish.
“I’m very happy about the dual-language program,” Cerrillo said. “This is just great to teach both. I’m overwhelmed that they could offer it.”
Unlike the district’s other elementary schools, West View does not have seventh or eighth graders, leaving more room for its dual-language kindergartners.
About half of the district’s kindergarten students attend West View, according to the school district’s Executive Director of Learning and Communications Todd Setterlund.
Before sitting down to color, Aiden Nava read a book about dinosaurs with his mother Mayra Nava.
Aiden was excited for the first day of school, mostly for the toys, but also for all the learning he’s going to do.
“I’m going to learn how to train dinosaurs,” the 5-year-old said. “I’m gonna go back in time.”
