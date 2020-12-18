Three Skagit County school districts will ask voters in February to renew school levies.
The Concrete, La Conner and Mount Vernon school boards have each recently approved sending replacement levy requests to voters for the Feb. 9 special election.
The Concrete School Board approved Nov. 16 sending a three-year $2.50 per $1,000 in assessed property value replacement educational programs and operations (EPO) levy to the district’s voters.
EPO levies are used to fund enrichment activities such as art, music and extracurricular activities, and fills gaps for underfunded programs, such as for the costs of school nurses and special education.
“It’s super important,” Concrete Superintendent Wayne Barrett said. “Especially in what we’re up against right now. We’re having to spend additional dollars in pretty much every area to support our kids.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district has had unexpected expenditures, including costs associated with purchasing online curriculum and delivering meals — about 300 per day — to its students, Barrett said.
If approved, the district expects the levy would bring in about $1.5 million each of the three years.
For EPO levies, state law says districts can ask for no more than $2.50 per $1,000 in assessed property value or $2,500 per student — whichever is less. For most districts in Skagit County, that means EPO levies cannot exceed $2.50 per $1,000 in assessed property value.
The La Conner School District is asking voters to approve a four-year, $1.45 per $1,000 in assessed property value replacement EPO levy.
The decision to keep the amount below the maximum allowed was made because the district anticipates a contribution from the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, Superintendent Rich Stewart said.
If approved, the district expects the levy would bring in about $965,000 in its first year, about $994,000 in its second, and about $1 million in its third and fourth years.
In total, including payments on its 2013 voter-approved construction bond, property owners in the district would pay less than $4 per $1,000 in assessed property value in 2022. By 2025, that number would decrease to $3.50 per $1,000 in assessed property value.
The Mount Vernon School Board approved Dec. 2 sending two levy requests to voters: a three-year replacement EPO levy and a three-year $15.5 million replacement technology and security levy.
The Mount Vernon district is asking for $2.50 per $1,000 in assessed property value for its EPO levy. If the levy is approved, the district expects to bring in about $13.59 million in the levy’s first year, $14.95 million in its second and $16.44 million in its third.
“Our levies support us with funding that we don’t get from the state,” said Superintendent Ismael Vivanco.
If approved, the technology and security levy would pay for things such as software licensing and subscriptions, as well as updating technology and increasing security at the district’s schools, he said.
If that levy is approved, property owners would pay 95 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value the first year, 86 cents the next and 79 cents the third.
In total, and taking into account the district’s 2016 voter-approved construction bond, property owners will pay $4.85 per 1,000 in assessed value in 2022, $4.65 in 2023 and $4.43 in 2024.
If any of the levy proposals fail in February, districts have the option to take them to voters again, likely in April.
