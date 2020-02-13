MOUNT VERNON — Four Skagit County school levies are closer to passing, according to updated election results released Thursday afternoon by the Skagit County Elections Department.
With only about 100 ballots left to tally countywide, levies by the Burlington-Edison, Sedro-Woolley and Conway school districts are well on their way to passing.
Burlington-Edison’s replacement educational programs and operations levy leads by 832 votes; Sedro-Woolley’s six-year, $15 million capital projects levy leads by 1,518; Conway’s replacement technology and capital projects levy leads by 140; and Conway’s replacement educational programs and operations levy leads by 155.
The ballot measure to increase city sales tax in Anacortes by one-tenth of 1% in order to fund construction of affordable housing continues to pass. It leads by 716 votes.
The school levies and sales tax increase need 50 percent plus one vote to pass.
The only Skagit County ballot measure that is failing is the Burlington-Edison School District’s $89 million bond that would be used mainly to build a middle school.
The bond has received 48% yes votes (2,723) and 52% no votes (2,902). It requires 60% approval to pass.
The Elections Department counted 5,549 ballots between the time the first results were released Tuesday night and the updated totals Thursday afternoon.
Of 46,572 eligible voters, 44 percent have voted.
The final ballots will be counted and the election will be certified Feb. 21.
