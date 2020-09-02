As the school year began this week, different districts took different approaches.
Conway School had reduced class sizes in welcoming kindergarten and first-grade students onto campus, while Bay View Elementary School in the Burlington-Edison district held one-on-one meetings to get students familiar with online learning that is to follow.
One thing that all the schools shared was the excitement of their teachers in seeing their students. Teachers could be found giving air hugs and air high-fives to students or excitedly welcoming them to their online class.
For teachers who were meeting students online for the first day of class, such as Madison Elementary School third-grade teacher Adan Rodriguez, a working internet connection and a smile was the best way to greet students.
For others, the one-on-one meetings are the only chance they’ll get to be with their students in person for the foreseeable future.
Emily Campbell, a fourth-grade teacher at Bay View Elementary School, reminded a student twice during their meeting, “I still want to be your teacher and I still want to answer every question you have.”
