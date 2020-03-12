SEDRO-WOOLLEY — With the increased threat of COVID-19 spreading in Skagit County, schools are taking extra precautions when it comes to cleaning.
In Sedro-Woolley, that means the increased use of more than a dozen electrostatic cleaning machines, which send out a disinfecting spray with charged particles that aggressively adhere to surfaces and objects.
The district purchased the equipment — which includes 14 smaller gun-type applicators, two larger ones and a backpack-size one — about three years ago in order to help it battle cold and flu season.
"It's about the health of the kids," said Ken Franks, the district's maintenance, grounds and custodial manager.
During cold and flu season, Franks said, the district makes sure every classroom gets cleaned with the electrostatic machines at least once a week.
With the threat of COVID-19, those cleanings have increased not only in frequency, but in where they are done.
"Every square inch of every building twice a week," Franks said.
The machines take a bleach-alternative disinfecting solution and turn it into a vapor, which can get into small places, Franks.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the district has increased the potency of the solution it is using, Franks said. With that potency, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 should die within 10 minutes of application, he said.
The district is also using testing strips to highlight the worst areas and address them, he said.
"We're going at it full time," Franks said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.