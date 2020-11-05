With the rate of new COVID-19 cases increasing in the county, two Skagit County public school districts have pulled back on plans for in-person learning.
The Concrete School District, which has its kindergarten and first grade students on campus, announced Thursday it has delayed plans to bring back the rest of its students on Monday.
"We're going to hold steady where we're at," Superintendent Wayne Barrett said.
The Sedro-Woolley School District, meanwhile, announced that starting Monday it would no longer bring students onto its campuses.
"It’s really disappointing," Superintendent Phil Brockman said.
Aside from the Conway School District, which began the year in a hybrid, in-person model, the Concrete School District was the first public school district in the county to bring students back to campus, a move it did on Oct. 5.
But with the rate of new COVID-19 cases increasing throughout the state, Barrett said he had to think of the health and safety of his students and staff.
“Ive been in constant contact with (Skagit County Public Health)," he said. "I trust what they’re telling me."
Barrett said the district will consider whether to phase in another group of young students after Thanksgiving.
Sedro-Woolley brought back students in kindergarten through second grade on Oct. 12. Now, those students are set to return to online learning full time, though students who are most in need of in-person learning will remain on campuses.
“We really, truly appreciate our family members and our community members, our staff and our teachers, for their patience and understanding," Brockman said. "It comes down to: wear masks and social distance and do all the things that our health officials are telling us to do.”
The Burlington-Edison School District, which brought back its youngest learners in October, has already put a pause on bringing more students back.
The Anacortes School District brought back its youngest learners this week, the La Conner and Mount Vernon school districts are each still operating in mostly-remote fashions, and the Conway district plans to bring back more students Tuesday.
At a Thursday news conference, the state Department of Health reiterated its belief that in-person learning poses a relatively low risk for younger students if the surrounding community remains at low or moderate risk, meaning less than 75 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 10-day period, state Health Officer Kathy Lofy said.
With the latest spike in numbers, many places, including Skagit County, are in jeopardy of falling into the high-risk category, she said.
“The reality is our disease trend is going the wrong way to expand in-person learning much,” said Lacy Fehrenbach, that state’s deputy secretary of health for COVID-19 response.
