As preparations for the fall season began Tuesday at Schuh Farms west of Mount Vernon, an important decoration was one of the first to go up.
A giant carved pumpkin illustration, large enough to stretch across the side of a barn, was hung on the first day of fall.
The pumpkin, which was purchased in 1995, has been a staple of the fall decorations at the farm and has been hung every year since it was bought.
The decoration will greet visitors who come to one of the three pumpkin patches at the farm or to the corn maze that will open next month.
