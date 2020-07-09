Authorities continued to search into the evening Thursday for a boy reported missing on the Skagit River since Tuesday.
A life vest believed to belong to the boy was found Thursday, upstream from where his kayak had been found Wednesday afternoon, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said.
It was the second day of searching for 10-year-old Sage Adams in the area near Marblemount, where he had been camping with his father.
On Wednesday evening, two dog teams tracked from the area about a half-mile north of the Marblemount bridge where Sage's kayak was found.
Sage and his father, both of Chehalis, were in their kayaks on the river Tuesday when the father fell out of his kayak and had to swim to shore, Clark said. The father reported that he saw his son still in his own kayak and wearing a life vest.
Crews continued to search Thursday, using dog teams and drones.
