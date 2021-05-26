MARBLEMOUNT — The Skagit County Sheriff's Office is continuing the search for a Mount Vernon man missing since Saturday after he did not return from a hike on the Hidden Lake Trail.
Thomas Simonseth, 66, had planned on taking a day hike on the Marblemount-area trail Saturday morning, but did not return for his scheduled 7 p.m. return.
Two friends with mountaineering experience attempted to search for Simonseth on Saturday, and were joined in the search the next day by the Sheriff’s Office’s search and rescue team, as well as other search and rescue teams.
As the search continues, the Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the area, Undersheriff Chad Clark said in a news release.
For the duration of the search, the road leading to the Hidden Lake Trailhead will be closed to the public.
As of Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office is planning to continue searching for Simonseth until at least Sunday, at which time the search plans will be re-evaluated, Clark said.
Search and rescue crews from several counties, as well as from the Navy, have participated in the search, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.