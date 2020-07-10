Four days after a 10-year-old Chehalis boy went missing while kayaking on the Skagit River, the search for him is now focusing on the water.
Crews will continue to search throughout the weekend for Sage Adams, who was last seen by his father about 6 p.m. Tuesday in a kayak on the Skagit River east of Marblemount, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said Friday.
That search will include searching the river from the area west of Concrete upriver to where the boy’s kayak and life jacket have already been found, he said.
Sage and his father, who are from Chehalis, were camping in the area and took their kayaks on the river Tuesday. The boy’s father fell out of his kayak near an area of rapids and had to swim to shore, Clark said.
He last saw his son, wearing the life vest, as his kayak headed downstream, Clark said. It was unknown if the vest was zipped.
The father, whose own life vest was lost after he capsized, swam to the east side of the river. Unable to cross back to the west at that point, he had to camp overnight.
On Wednesday morning, the man managed to cross the river and made it to the highway, where he flagged down a motorist who took him back to the campsite. He then drove to Marblemount to call for help, Clark said.
The search for Sage began about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, with the son’s kayak being found on the river’s east side about a half-mile north of the Marblemount bridge later that day.
A search by dogs on Wednesday evening hit on a suspected human scent but did not find the boy, Clark said.
The child’s life vest was found Thursday morning on the west side and upstream from the kayak, he said.
Also on Thursday, Seattle City Light, which operates three dams north of where Sage’s kayak was found, reduced its outflow, lowering the river level to assist with the search.
Search and rescue teams from Skagit, Snohomish and Pierce counties as well as the National Park Service have participated in the search using marine, land and drone units, while the Navy, Coast Guard and Customs and Border Patrol have participated with helicopter crews, Clark said.
