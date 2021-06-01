MARBLEMOUNT — The Skagit County Sheriff's Office has called off the search for a Mount Vernon man who failed to return home May 22 from a day hike on the Hidden Lake Trail in the Marblemount area.
Search and rescue crews from multiple counties have spent the past week looking for Thomas Simonseth, 66.
On Saturday, more than 50 searchers continued looking for Simonseth, but snow close to the top of the trail made the search unsafe, Undersheriff Chad Clark said.
Air crews will continue to search for Simonseth when possible, and trail conditions will be re-evaluated later to see if the search can resume, Clark said.
