After a short break overnight, crews are resuming the search for 10-year-old Sage Adams, who was last seen Tuesday on a kayak on the Skagit River east of Marblemount.
On Wednesday evening, two dog teams tracked from the area about a half-mile north of the Marblemount bridge where Sage's kayak was found Wednesday afternoon, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said.
Sage and his father had been kayaking Tuesday in separate kayaks when the father fell out of his kayak and had to swim to shore. The last time he saw his son, the boy was still in his own kayak, Clark said.
Dog teams located a scent Wednesday that led them to a rocky area before the search was called off for safety reasons, Clark said.
As of Thursday morning, that location is where the dog teams will resume, Clark said.
In the meantime, ground search and rescue crews will begin from the other side in an attempt to cover more ground, he said.
