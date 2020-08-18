A member of the Swimonish Indian Tribal Community who set out on a small boat Monday to prepare for a crab fishery opening today in area marine waters is missing.
Swinomish Police Department Lt. Earl Cowan said in a statement that Michael Smith Jr. was last seen at 4 p.m. Monday heading north along the west side of Lummi Island on his way to Blaine. He never arrived.
The tribal fisherman was operating an 18-foot, teal-colored skiff. The boat's registration number is WN-828-SWN.
The Swinomish Police Department, along with the Lummi Nation Police Department and Coast Guard, are searching for Smith. Tribal fishing fleets already on the water are also on the lookout.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Swinomish Police Department at 360-428-3211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.