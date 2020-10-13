A search is underway in North Cascades National Park for 35-year-old Alexander Pisch.
Pisch, 6-foot-1 and about 160 pounds, is a white male whose last known location was Thursday near Colonial Creek Campground.
His white Toyota Corolla was found parked along Highway 20, where he had set up an easel for painting. Pisch's intended route or destination are unknown.
"We have 20 people in the field at this time," Denise Shultz, spokesperson for the North Cascades National Park Service Complex. "They started searching Monday. His car was parked along Highway 20, near the campground."
North Cascades National Park pangers are seeking information from hikers as well as park visitors who may have seen Pisch.
Those visiting the area of Colonial Creek Campground late last week are ask to call or text 888-653-0009, go to nps.gov/ISB and click "Submit Tip," email nps_isb@nps.gov or call 911.
Information can be given anonymously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.