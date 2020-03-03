A lot has changed since 1995, when Seattle City Light last received a license to operate three hydroelectric dams on the Skagit River.
Changes include developments in climate science, impacts of climate change, and the growth of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.
“Climate change will certainly play a role in this next relicensing process,” said Chris Townsend, Seattle City Light director of natural resources and hydro licensing.
He said the utility plans to begin the relicensing process with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in April. It hopes to receive a new license of at least 30 years.
In preparation for relicensing, a meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Skagit Station Community Room, 105 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon.
The meeting will include a presentation from Seattle City Light staff.
“We’re just about ready to file our preliminary application document ... so we wanted to have a public meeting to let people know; to be transparent and keep the community engaged,” he said.
The current license for Seattle City Light’s Skagit River Hydroelectric Project that includes the Ross, Diablo and Gorge dams, was issued May 16, 1995, and expires April 30, 2025.
The about 700-megawatt Skagit River Hydroelectric Project was first licensed for a 50-year period from 1927 to 1977.
In more recent years, various settlements were reached that prompted a shift in priorities for dam operations.
Those settlements were agreed to in the 1990s “to resolve all issues related to project operation, fisheries, wildlife, recreation and aesthetics, erosion control, archaeological and historic resources, and traditional cultural properties,” according to FERC documents.
Seattle City Light now manages its Skagit River hydroelectric system — which encompasses about 19,200 acres and 33 river miles — to protect fish, reduce floods and provide recreation, as well as produce power for the city of Seattle.
Townsend said those priorities will not change in the relicensing.
“Our baseline assumptions about how we manage the project will remain the same,” he said. “We manage the project to first manage floods, second to address fish, third to address recreation issues and fourth for power production.”
Townsend said Seattle City Light, working with 21 nonprofit and government organizations, has identified 28 scientific studies to complete over the next few years.
“Those who are stewarding the Skagit Valley have been involved,” he said.
Seattle City Light has also purchased about 15,000 acres of land to conserve for wildlife habitat and has completed salmon habitat restoration projects throughout the watershed.
“We’re really an important player that isn’t often recognized in protecting and restoring the Skagit River system,” Townsend said. “We consider ourselves good stewards and we like to understand and respect the priorities of the community.”
Not all are convinced the dams are favorable, particularly members of the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe.
“A century ago the City of Seattle came to our sacred river ... and began building the first of these three dams,” tribal member Janelle Schuyler write in a Dec. 15 letter to Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan. “This action by the city immediately brought unprecedented devastation and destruction to the then pristine Skagit and harmed my people, the salmon and our very culture.”
