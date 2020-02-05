Although the forecast for how much area rivers may rise this week decreased as of Wednesday, the Skagit and Samish may still brush up against their respective flood stages.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Skagit County for 10 a.m. Wednesday through Friday afternoon.
"Another round of moderate to heavy rainfall is expected today through early Friday. Rivers and streams are expected rise again, with some rivers reaching flood stage," the flood watch notice states.
As of noon Wednesday, the Skagit River is forecast to crest just shy of its 28-foot flood level — at 27.8 feet late Thursday in the Concrete area and mid-Friday in the Mount Vernon area, according to the Northwest River Forecast Center.
The Samish River is forecast to crest a bit earlier, mid-to-late Thursday, just short of its flood stage of 10.6 feet.
As those rivers approach their flood stages, low-lying roads, fields and residential areas may take on water.
Flooding was last seen over the weekend.
The Skagit River crested in the Concrete area at 30.75 feet about 5 p.m. Saturday and in the Mount Vernon area at 29.45 feet at about 6 a.m. Sunday, according to U.S. Geological Survey data.
The Samish River crested at 10.5 feet Saturday afternoon.
