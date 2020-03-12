Goskagit

A second Skagit County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Skagit County Public Health.

The individual, a woman in her 30s, is in isolation in her home, according to the Public Health website. 

The first case, a woman in her 40s, was reported Tuesday.

Also, at least one patient, who is not a Skagit County resident, is being treated at Skagit Valley Hospital for COVID-19, according to a Tuesday news release from Skagit Regional Health.

 

