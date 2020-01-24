MOUNT VERNON — A Burlington woman pleaded guilty Friday to selling the potent drugs that resulted in the overdose death of a Swinomish tribal member.
Milagros Encarnacion, 57, pleaded guilty in Skagit County Superior Court to controlled substance homicide and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver fentanyl.
Her sentencing is set for Wednesday.
Encarnacion is the second person to plead guilty to selling the pills that killed Ida C. Sylvester, a member of the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, in May 2018.
Michelle C. Martinez, 42, pleaded guilty in September, and was sentenced to five years, eight months in prison.
The pills were determined to contain fentanyl, a synthetic opioid the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined to be 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.
Sylvester was found unresponsive in her home May 10, 2018, in the 11000 block of Solahdwh Lane on the Swinomish reservation, documents state. Despite lifesaving efforts, she died en route to the hospital.
Witnesses who were with Sylvester the night before her death reported they had been to the Burlington home shared by Martinez and Encarnacion to purchase what they believed was Percocet, documents state.
