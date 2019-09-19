After a second summer of mountain goat relocations, federal, state and tribal partners have successfully moved 275 of the animals from the Olympic Peninsula to the North Cascades.
While 51 more didn’t make it to new homes in the North Cascades — some died in capture or transport and some were taken to zoos — wildlife managers are hoping those that did make it will fare better in the naturally saltier Cascades mountain range and help boost populations there.
“Mountain goat relocation will allow these animals to reoccupy historical range areas in the Cascades and increase population viability,” U.S. Forest Service wildlife biologist Jesse Plumage said in a news release before activities began this summer.
During a two-week period in July, 76 mountain goats were moved, according to a recent news release. During a two-week period in August, another 101 were moved.
This year’s efforts followed the first two-week relocation period, in Sept. 2018, during which 98 goats were moved. More relocations are expected in 2020.
“In future years, we hope to be able to look back with the satisfaction of knowing we helped restore this wonderful species where there are currently so few,” state Department of Fish & Wildlife mountain goat specialist Rich Harris said in a news release.
Mountain goat release sites were chosen based on the quality of habitat, proximity to helicopter staging areas and limited disturbance to nearby recreation areas.
Some of the relocated animals — including 14 released Aug. 27 near Washington Pass along the North Cascades Highway — were delivered by helicopter into habitat in or on the outskirts of Skagit County.
Nearby release sites have included near Glacier Peak, Vesper Peak and Stillaguamish Peak, near Tower Mountain, and multiple locations east of Darrington.
Relocating mountain goats from the Olympic mountains to the North Cascades was conceptualized several years ago by the National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service.
With support from the Forest Service and state Department of Fish & Wildlife, the park service released a plan in May 2018 that established a goal of removing the estimated 725 mountain goats from Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest and releasing many of them into the North Cascades.
