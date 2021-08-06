CONCRETE — Skagit County Sheriff's Office deputy Alan Hultgren had always wanted to make his mark on the world, according to his wife Sherill.
"I think he did (make his mark)," she said.
The 30-year-old deputy, who was the Sheriff's Office resident east county deputy, loved his job and dreamed of one day becoming sheriff.
That dream was cut short on Aug. 7, 1981, when Hultgren was struck head on and killed by a drunken driver while responding to the scene of a vehicle crash.
"He gave the last full measure in service of others," Skagit County Sheriff's Office Undersheriff Chad Clark said.
While Hultgren may be gone, his memory will live on, with a 15-mile section of Highway 20 from about Concrete to Marblemount now bearing his name.
"We have a saying in law enforcement," Clark said. "You're gone, but never forgotten. That's what this is."
As part of the Fallen Heroes Project spearheaded by current Skagit County Sheriff Don McDermott and former Sheriff Gary Frazier, the section of road between mileposts 90 and 105, where Hultgren was killed, has been renamed the "Skagit County Sheriff Deputy Alan Hultgren Memorial Highway."
After a request by McDermott, the state Transportation Commission in approved a resolution in June 2020 to name that section road in honor of Hultgren.
On Thursday, about two dozen current and former members of law enforcement, including Frazier, McDermott, former Sheriff Will Reichardt and former Undersheriff Gary Shand, celebrated the dedication of the highway in a small ceremony just east of Concrete.
Hultgren is one of two law enforcement officers to be honored under the Fallen Heroes Project.
The other, State Patrol trooper Thomas Hendrickson, who was killed in the line of duty in 1974 by a drunken driver, has been honored with a section of Highway 20 west of Burlington being named in his honor.
A dedication for that section of highway will be held at a later date.
