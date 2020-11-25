SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Residents of Sedro-Woolley will see increases in their utility rates in 2021.
The City Council approved rate increases for stormwater and solid waste services Tuesday meeting. The increases followed an earlier decision to raise sewer rates.
Utility rate increases are based on the consumer price index for the greater Seattle area, which was 2.474% in the past year.
The council adopted a lower percentage of 2.3%, which will support the increased cost of operations while keeping the lowest possible stormwater, solid waste and sewer rates for residents.
“We want to keep the fee increases small,” Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson said. “We looked at that 2.474% increase and made the decision we could do what we needed to with the lower rate and save the public some money. It’s a win-win for everybody.”
Monthly sewer rates for residential customers will increase by $1.50, solid waste by 51 cents and stormwater by 27 cents. In total, residential customers will see a monthly increase of $2.27.
A portion of the higher rates will go toward the city’s eventual construction of a new public works facility as well as the maintenance, improvement and upgrade of the existing wastewater treatment plant and sewer collection system.
“We know within the next 10 years we are going to have to make improvements to the waste water treatment plant,” Johnson said. “We don’t want to have to take out a huge loan, which would mean a huge tax increase. We want to be able to keep it to smaller increments.”
