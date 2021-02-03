SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley School District announced Tuesday that it will have its middle school students return Feb. 22 to some in-person learning.
While the district currently has its youngest learners on campuses, Cascade Middle School students are now set to return to the building on a part-time basis, according to a news release from the district.
A date has not been set for the district’s high school students to return to their building. That date will depend on community transmission of COVID-19 and when there are less than 225 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period.
“Returning to a normal educational experience depends on our community being vigilant against the virus,” Superintendent Phil Brockman said in the release.
