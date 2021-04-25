SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The first of two planned phases of the Jones Road/John Liner Road connector project has been given the go-ahead by the Sedro-Woolley City Council to begin May 1.
The entire project, which will include a new railroad underpass, will allow the underpass on Sapp Road to be closed.
The Sapp Road underpass is a single-lane, blind, hairpin turn that is described by Public Works Director Mark Freiberger as pretty hazardous with at least one fatality having occurred.
This project has been part of the city's Comprehensive Plan since 2007.
"With what is going to happen at the SWIFT Center as well as new construction, to be able to get traffic off of Highway 20 is important," Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson said. "The ability to get people to work and to get them home in a timely manner is also important."
The city was awarded an $850,000 grant last year for initial work on the new underpass that will connect the two roads. It is working with BNSF Railway to get this phase completed.
The deadline for completion — basically the driving of the pilings — is June 30.
"It has taken some time to get to this point," said Freiberger. "It's exciting. The plan is for BNSF to start driving piles May 1 ...
"This is the lynchpin of the project. It's huge for us that BNSF was willing to work with us to make this happen."
The mayor said the timing for the project was just not right in the past. However, it is now.
"This is a project whose time has come," Johnson said. "Mark Freiberger has been working diligently on this project and has a good feel of how this is all going to come together."
BNSF agreed to install the pilings, and cover the design, purchase and installation of the new bridge structure. The new bridge structure will be coming in the next phase when the connector road is built.
For a time during construction, Puget Sound Energy will bypass a high-volume power line located above the site. Though a loss of power for customers is not expected, those who could possibly be affected have been notified.
The cost estimate for the second phase is $8.2 million. Its completion will be subject to funding requests by the city.
"We are still on Sen. (Steve) Hobbs' transportation bill, but we still do not know what is going to happen with that bill, where it is going and how that is going to play out," Johnson said.
