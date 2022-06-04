...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until noon PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Friday marked the first day of Sedro-Woolley’s three-day Blast From the Past.
The Metcalf Street vendor fair continues from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Local artisans selling candles, home decor and more will be featured throughout the weekend.
The Blast of Color 5K Fun Run/Walk will start at 10 a.m. today, followed by live music and games at Hammer Heritage Square.
A vintage car show will take place at 8 a.m. Sunday.
After canceling the event in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce hosted a smaller version of the event last year, but attendance was low due to poor weather, said chamber Events and Membership Coordinator Monique Brigham.
“We’re excited to get everyone back together,” Brigham said. “Come on down and experience the music and the fun.”
A full event schedule can be found on the Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce website.
