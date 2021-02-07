Sedro-Woolley bowling alley, which was open just three months, weathers 328-day closure

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Though Sedro 10 Bowling Alley & Deli Shez Café was only open for three months before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, it brought back memories for customers who had played and worked at the original bowling alley decades ago, owner Ellie Martinez said.
Martinez spent a year renovating the 10-year-vacant bowling alley near Hammer Heritage Square, and reopened it with a Mediterranean café in December 2019 — only to have to shut down in mid-March due to COVID-19.
The bowling alley — one of two remaining in Skagit County — has been closed since March 16, the day Gov. Jay Inslee announced the first round of statewide business restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19. The café has not been offering takeout.
That’s a 328-day closure, one of the longest known continuous closures of a Skagit County business during the pandemic.
Martinez said she won’t reopen until COVID-19 is under control and when government restrictions are loosened. She also hopes to receive a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan.
“The best thing we can do is to keep ourselves safe, and not spread (the virus) to anyone else,” she said. “That’s the only thing I can hope.”
“Wait and see”
Bowling alleys are permitted to reopen with restrictions under Inslee’s Healthy Washington – Roadmap to Recovery reopening plan, which allows regions of the state to slowly reopen when they meet certain metrics.
As of Jan. 28, the North Region, which includes Skagit, Whatcom, Island and San Juan counties, remains in Phase 1 of the plan. The metrics will next be recalculated on Feb. 12.
Phase 1 allows private rentals for individual households of up to six people at bowling alleys and other entertainment facilities.
Martinez said she is not offering private rentals, and won’t reopen until she can have more people inside.
If the North Region moves to Phase 2, bowling alleys and entertainment centers could reopen at 25% capacity. Indoor dining could also reopen at 25% capacity.
Martinez said under those rules, the 10-lane bowling alley could have up to 25 guests at once. However, she is considering other factors on when to reopen, too.
“The problem is not how many people I can fit (in the bowling alley), it’s if people are comfortable and want to go bowling,” she said. “A lot of people are just at home and keeping themselves safe. I want to see when it’s more normal and people have more confidence, and I will reopen.”
She said fear of the virus kept customers away in the early days of the pandemic — even before government restrictions were imposed.
Nearly a year later, Martinez said she is feeling more optimistic because of the vaccine.
“I see people out, and people are getting tired and want to go back to normal,” she said. “I think things cannot get worse than last year, when we were closed and didn’t know what to do.”
Martinez said she is counting on receiving a PPP loan, which would cover up to 24 weeks of payroll and other expenses. The loans are forgivable under certain conditions. Without the loan, she said she wouldn’t have the money to pay employees.
“We’re going to wait and see,” she said.
A challenging year
Martinez, who also owns a coffee roasting business and a Seattle restaurant, said the toughest part of the past year has been struggling to pay bills.
“I don’t like not having money to pay bills, that frustrated me,” she said. “The government has helped a little bit.”
Martinez received a $5,000 COVID-19 relief grant for the bowling alley from the city of Sedro-Woolley as part of the city’s federal CARES Act funding.
“(The grant) helped us stay alive,” she said.
While the business has been closed to the public, the work of maintaining it has continued.
About three times a week, Martinez drives from her home in Snohomish County and bowls a few games. She must run the 1950s-era pin-setting equipment regularly or risk damaging it, she said.
Martinez is originally from Colombia and wasn’t familiar with bowling prior to buying the bowling alley.
“It takes time and practice to get better,” she said. “I like it. It’s fun and relaxing.”
Martinez said she is grateful for the community support during the brief time the business was open last year.
“I want to reopen and have the bowling for the community,” she said. “The community loved the bowling.”
Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson said the bowling alley offered a place for young adults and kids to gather, and the café offered an option for Greek food in Sedro-Woolley.
“(The bowling alley) has been part of our history for decades, and (Martinez) really revived it and breathed new life into it,” Johnson said. “It’s beneficial to the community and I hope she continues to stay open.”
Johnson said at least two Sedro-Woolley businesses have closed permanently during the pandemic and others are struggling to stay afloat.
{p class=”p1”}”It’s been frustrating,” she said. “I have grieved over the fact that our businesses downtown have not been able to be open.”
{p class=”p1”}As of Jan. 28, the four-county North Region is only meeting two of four metrics (three are required) to move to Phase 2, but the rates of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has slowed, according to the state’s Roadmap to Recovery data dashboard.
{p class=”p1”}”I am hopeful and encouraged that (Inslee) will soon open us up,” Johnson said.
Skagit’s other bowling alleys
Skagit County has already lost one bowling alley during the pandemic.
San Juan Lanes Bar & Grill in Anacortes closed permanently in October and the property was sold the following month. Future development plans haven’t been made public, but the lanes have been dismantled and the equipment removed and sold.
Riverside Lanes in Mount Vernon plans to reopen during Phase 2, when it can have 25% capacity, the general manager told the Skagit Valley Herald last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.