MOUNT VERNON — Dylan Smith is a big fan of Christmas.
So much so that the 3-year-old’s birthday party last February had a Christmas theme, and his recent outfit of choice has been his Santa suit.
“I don’t think he’s taken off that Santa suit in three weeks. It’s hard to get it washed,” said Kimberly Smith, Dylan’s mother.
On Sunday, the Sedro-Woolley boy shared his joy for Christmas with residents of Mira Vista Care Center in Mount Vernon.
He and his mother dropped off a box filled with gift bags for the residents, then as Mira Vista restorative therapist Heather Trythall went room to room making the deliveries Dylan, dressed in his Santa suit, followed window to window outside the center spreading holiday cheer to those inside.
He waved, he blew kisses and he shouted “Merry Christmas.”
“Oh, my goodness, there were tears from the ladies and the men,” said Trythall. “They were amazed there could be so much kindness in such a little human being.”
The idea to do something special for the Mira Vista residents during a holiday season that has been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic was Trythall’s.
She asked on Facebook if anyone would be interested in “adopting” a Mira Vista resident for the holidays.
Dylan and mother responded.
“They said they would take all of them,” said Trythall.
So Dylan and his mother prepared the gift bags that included such items as combs for the men, hairbrushes for the women, and candy and socks for all.
Dylan, who this holiday season has been wrapping everything from ornaments off the family Christmas tree to the TV remote as a gift for a neighbor, made sure each gift bag was securely wrapped.
“We could use a Scotch tape sponsorship right about now,” said Kimberly Smith.
