SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The cities of Sedro-Woolley and Burlington declared public health emergencies Monday, joining federal, state, county and other local jurisdictions in issuing such proclamations in the face of the spreading novel coronavirus and related COVID-19 disease.
As of Monday afternoon, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state was 904 and the number of deaths was 48, according to the state Department of Health. There have been seven cases — none of them deaths — confirmed in Skagit County.
Skagit County Public Health is not releasing the locations of those affected in order to protect patient privacy and prevent panic.
"It would be of no benefit to anyone to know there's someone with the coronavirus living down the street," Skagit County Health Officer Howard Leibrand said. "If you're doing the things that need to be done — social distancing, personal hygiene — it doesn't matter."
Everyone, he said, should be viewed as a potential threat at this stage of the spread of the virus.
"You should assume right now that everybody you come into contact with has COVID-19," Leibrand said. "Treat everybody as if they could be a potential source of infection."
Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson said she signed the emergency proclamation in order to begin taking steps to protect public health and the economy in the city.
She said she felt a sense of urgency following Gov. Jay Inslee's move to close restaurants, bars and entertainment venues for two weeks.
"Sedro-Woolley is primarily service organizations, a service-oriented city: restaurants, salons, nail salons, bars," Johnson said. "So that's a huge impact, a huge hit to our downtown area."
The impact is already being seen, with little traffic and few vehicles parked along downtown streets.
"It has been one heck of a morning," Johnson said during a walk through the area. "I'm standing downtown and there just is hardly anybody here."
A major goal of the proclamation is to help bring in grant funding that could keep businesses afloat.
"I've been going from business to business meeting with owners, gauging where they are at and letting them know what we're doing as a city, exploring possible grants," Johnson said. "Some of the restaurants have already closed their doors, some of the bars have already closed their doors, some others are going to try to do takeout."
For some restaurants, though, a rush of customers stocking up on groceries at area stores in case of a quarantine has made it difficult to find what they need to make their menu items.
"A Thai restaurant in town is having difficulty getting produce," Johnson said. "There's a lot of uncertainty. Even I was out yesterday and had to hit four stores just to get my basics: meat, bread and produce."
Sedro-Woolley City Hall remains open, but staff on Tuesday will discuss limiting access or the number of employees in the building, as well as options for helping residents worried about covering utility bills during the coronavirus crisis.
In Burlington, Mayor Steve Sexton signed an emergency declaration Monday afternoon.
A section of it reads, "I declare that the actions authorized by this Proclamation are necessary to avoid an imminent threat to the public health or safety, to prevent an imminent danger to public and private property, and these actions must be taken within an appropriate time to respond to the emergency."
Among closures announced Monday:
— The Washington State University Skagit County Extension will be closed to the public beginning Tuesday due to COVID-19. Faculty and staff will work to get content out electronically to the Skagit County community.
— All city of Anacortes recreation programs and events are postponed or canceled, and all rentals scheduled for the Depot Arts Center, Heart of Anacortes and Anacortes Senior Center are canceled for March and April. Renters will be given a full refund.
The city will no longer allow groups to have organized events or practices at ballfields at Storvik Park, Ace of Hearts/Rotary Park or Volunteer Park, and the fieldhouse at Volunteer Park has been closed.
— The Anacortes Public Library closed indefinitely at 7 p.m. Monday. Though in-person use of the library and its gathering spaces will not be available, digital services will continue and staff will be available by phone from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
— The Children's Museum of Skagit County will close until April 3.
