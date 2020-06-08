SEDRO-WOOLLEY — It’s been a tradition that Sedro-Woolley High School seniors drop by their former elementary schools during graduation week to pay homage to where they began their academic careers.
Because there was no way to do that this year, the tradition was replaced Friday with an event called Cubs Cruisin’ to Graduation.
While in cars, graduates were led from their respective elementary schools by the school principals to Cascade Middle School before cruising through downtown.
First responders also joined in the cruise with lights and sirens. Students ended the cruise at the high school, where they were greeted by staff.
“It was absolutely amazing and we loved it,” said Clear Lake Elementary School Principal Dina Fox. “It was so heartfelt. I mean everyone was just about on the brink of tears. All the staff came out. At Clear Lake, they decorated everything and it was just so special.”
Students cruised by staff members and well-wishing bystanders while waving from their decorated cars and trucks.
“It was such a good event,” Fox said. “Everyone turned out and supported it. We cruised through and it was funny because people would just come out of their houses to see what was going on. And if traffic was stopped, instead of getting irritated, people were waving and saying good luck. It was really great.”
It was not an easy feat to pull off. Getting the logistics down involved plenty of staff from the school district to Skagit County Public Health.
Ultimately, it was up to Sedro-Woolley High School Assistant Principal Laura Schmidt and Athletic Director Jerry Gardner to make sure everything went smoothly.
“I really feel our elementary and middle (school) staffs really helped to contribute to that day,” Schmidt said. “We wanted to keep that piece intact.”
When the event was over, the feedback was positive.
Maybe even a bit more than many expected.
“Our staff really enjoyed it because they could talk to each student one on one,” said Clear Lake Elementary secretary Tracy Quigley. “Previously, when they walked through the school at the same time, you couldn’t really talk to them individually. It turned out a lot nicer than we thought.”
