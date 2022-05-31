SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Sedro-Woolley City Administrator Charlie Bush recently received an award from the Evergreen Chapter of the American Society for Public Administration.
Bush received the Call to Service Award for his years of public service.
"It's kind of a career award for someone who has been dedicated to public service for a long period of time and who has influenced other people and served their communities," Bush said. "I'm shocked to have received it."
During the online awards ceremony, Bush shared advice he received from a mentor about how to launch a successful career in public service.
"One of my mentors used to say, 'Do good,'" Bush said. "It's very simple advice, but means so much. Whatever you do, just do good and give freely to others not only in the work you do, but in the mentoring we do in our profession. It's about giving back in a variety of ways."
The society has chapters in each state, and various service awards are presented each year.
The Evergreen Chapter said the Call to Service Award honors those who, "have demonstrated a devotion to public service, either as a practitioner, as an academic who teaches and encourages students to enter public service, or any other individual who appreciates the value of public service and provides support and encouragement so the best among us will follow this career path."
"From my perspective, I was just trying to accept on behalf of everybody," Bush added. "There are so many people who do such great work in public service.
"It's critical we have effective public servants doing our governments' work."
Though Bush has been with the city of Sedro-Woolley only since November, Mayor Julia Johnson said he has already made his presence felt.
In a statement read before the City Council Johnson said: "He exemplifies a clear understanding and knowledge of his role as city administrator. He has established an excellent rapport with the directors, staff, and the City Council, setting a tone that encourages leadership, communication, and team building.
"Charlie works incredibly hard yet examples a healthy work ethic that balances career and personal relationships. We also appreciate the internships he has welcomed and brought into the city, allowing for academic achievement and teaching opportunities within our departments for those residencies ... We are thrilled to have him here in Sedro-Woolley."
