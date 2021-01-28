SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley City Council approved a resolution Wednesday allowing for the future annexation of 20.8 acres into city limits.
The proposed annexation now goes to the city's Boundary Review Board for consideration before returning to the council for final approval.
The property at the southwest corner of Township Street and Bassett Road includes three parcels owned by Valley High Investments, Inc. It is within the Sedro-Woolley Urban Growth Area and is part of the city and county comprehensive plans.
The property includes about 12 acres zoned residential and about 6 zoned for mixed commercial use. The remaining acreage is to be used as buffer.
Planning Director John Coleman estimates the acreage zoned residential could accommodate 50 to 60 housing units.
Council members JoEllen Kesti, Brenda Kinzer and Chuck Owen voted against the annexation.
Kesti and Kinzer expressed concerns over the ability of the Sedro-Woolley School District to take on more students that new homes would bring.
Kesti said while she understands that growth is inevitable, the City Council has to start looking at how new housing developments are affecting the city and schools.
"At this time, is it fair to flood the already busting-at-the-seams schools with more children that this annexation would bring?" she asked.
Kinzer addressed the impact the annexation could have on the city's infrastructure, including roads and utilities.
Mayor Julia Johnson said the city meets with the school district once a month to talk about projects within the city and within the school district.
The council tabled a discussion Wednesday of an ordinance regarding user fees for athletic fields, increased fees for city RV parks, eliminating tent camping at the RV parks and limiting the length of stays.
The biggest issue with the ordinance is the elimination of tent camping.
Staff said the parks do not have adequate shower facilities to support tent camping, resulting in unsanitary conditions. The council requested further information on that matter.
