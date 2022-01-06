SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley City Council unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday night that opposes a proposed amendment to the county comprehensive plan that would allow for fully contained communities in Skagit County.
During a work study session, the council did not hesitate in authorizing Mayor Julia Johnson to sign the resolution she brought forward.
"I agree wholeheartedly with the council on this matter and I am proud of them for standing up and making a statement and moving as quickly as they did," Johnson said after the meeting.
Fully contained communities are urban-style developments — designed and constructed by private developers — comprised of homes with supporting commercial uses that are located in unincorporated, rural areas.
In May, the Skagit County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to study potential policies regarding fully contained communities in Skagit County.
La Conner has also passed a resolution against fully contained communities and Mount Vernon is scheduled to consider one when it meets Wednesday.
"Snohomish County won't even allow (fully contained communities) any more," Johnson said. "I think that should be a red flag for us as a community."
When the county was considering whether to consider the proposed amendment, it received about 700 comments on the proposal, with the majority in opposition, according to the county.
Sedro-Woolley Planning Director John Coleman told the City Council on Wednesday that the city has received about 200 letters against fully contained communities and two in favor.
"We in the planning department are absolutely against it," he said.
"It's obvious cities do not support these fully contained communities," Coleman said. "The impact on surrounding areas is huge."
He also stressed a lack of communication between the county and city.
"They (the county) are not following the right process," Coleman said. "'... Hey county, talk to us because we really don't support this.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.