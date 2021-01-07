SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A familiar face will return to the Sedro-Woolley City Council.
Former Council member Kevin Loy was appointed by the council Wednesday night to fill the council’s vacant at-large position.
“I want to congratulate Mr. Loy on his appointment to City Council,” said Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson said. “... Along with the council, I look forward to working with newly appointed Councilman Loy.”
Loy is looking forward to serving his community once again.
“I’ve got a lot of experience with eight years on the planning commission and four years on the council and I’m headed for 20 years on the park’s board,” Loy said. “I have a lot of experience and I have the ability to get things done.”
Johnson thanked all applicants for their willingness to serve. She said experience was a factor in Loy’s selection, given the appointment is for only a year.
The seat will be up for election in 2021.
Johnson said the council wanted an individual who could step into the role and get up to speed quickly without requiring extensive briefing on city issues and policies.
The council interviewed nine applicants, then nominated two — Loy and former council candidate Dave Bates — to fill the position. Each received three votes from council members, then Johnson broke the tie by selecting Loy.
Loy is ready to get started.
“As I get older, I don’t get too excited,” he said. “But the most important thing in these positions is experience and common sense. You have to have common sense to serve the public and I am actually excited. I am looking forward to this opportunity.”
