SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley City Council filled its Ward 3 vacancy Wednesday evening with the appointment of Sarah Diamond.
Diamond replaces Brenda Kinzer who resigned her council seat March 24.
Diamond was appointed by a vote of 5-1, with Council member Karl de Jong opposing the appointment. The council interviewed two other candidates, Tina Tate and Richard Waits.
The Ward 3 term is set to expire at the end of the year, and Diamond said she plans on running to retain the position.
"I would like to give back to the community I reside in and am raising my family in," Diamond said. "The world is changing, the town is growing, and I would like the opportunity to be a small part of what is shaping our town for the generations to come."
Diamond, a mother of two, works at Skagit Valley's Best Produce, Inc., in marketing and sales.
Her priorities include assisting in the creation of a more concise plan for future residential development, finding ways to help Sedro-Woolley become more pro-business and to begin the process of developing a park or recreational area that could create revenue for the city and its businesses.
A Sedro-Woolley High School alumna, Diamond graduated from Pacific Lutheran University with a bachelor's degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.
She said she is a self-starter, team player, and that she is goal-oriented.
"I would like to use the skills I developed in my professional career and apply them to helping my community," Diamond said.
