SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Self-proclaimed "Woolley girl" JoEllen Kesti is the newest member of the Sedro-Woolley City Council, after being appointed Wednesday to fill a vacancy.
"Thank you, thank you so much. I'm so honored to serve with each and every one of you for our wonderful city," Kesti told the City Council, which appointed her to the Ward 2 seat.
The position, representing the north-central area of the city west of Highway 9, was vacated by Germaine Kornegay earlier this month after she accepted a commissioner position with the Skagit Public Utility District.
Kornegay, who was first elected to the City Council in 2013 and re-elected in 2017, said an emotional goodbye to the council and city staff at an Aug. 12 meeting.
Kesti will fill the position through Dec. 31, 2021. Should she wish to continue in the position, she would need to run in the November 2021 election.
Kesti was one of four applicants for the council seat.
Each was asked a series of questions Wednesday, after which the council voted and Mayor Julia Johnson swore Kesti into office.
"Congratulations. You are the first council member we have actually sworn in over Zoom," Johnson said. "There have been a lot of firsts in 2020."
Kesti said in her application that she was born and raised in Sedro-Woolley and is now raising her children in the city. She is a member of the local Rotary club, is on the Sedro-Woolley Museum's board, volunteers at Union Cemetery and helps with school and youth programs.
"I have a sincere love for the Sedro-Woolley community, its people, and our history," Kesti wrote in her application.
She had the support of state Sen. Keith Wagoner, who formerly served as a Sedro-Woolley City Council member and then mayor.
"She has her finger in lots of different pies, and in Sedro-Woolley that means she is connected to the citizens and their concerns," Wagoner wrote in a letter to Johnson.
During her interview conducted over Zoom, Kesti described the city as "a rare gem" she wants to help safeguard and improve.
Some of the issues she's interested in tackling include maintaining relations with other city, county and tribal governments in the area, addressing regional drug use and homelessness, and addressing density and public space issues in her ward.
"People need more than ever a place to get out and move around and make memories," Kesti said of the lack of parks in Ward 2.
She also said she views her familiarity with city staff — her husband Kevin Kesti has been employed by the city for 18 years — as something she brings to the table.
"I personally know a lot of the staff, the council and the mayor, and all their hard work," JoEllen Kesti said.
