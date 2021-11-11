SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley City Council rejected Wednesday a recommendation from city staff to increase city property taxes by 1%.
Such taxes are used to fund the police and fire departments, parks, facilities and general operations of the city.
The increase failed by a 4-3 vote.
"I am gravely disappointed," Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson said of the council's decision.
The decision to forgo the property tax increase will require city staff to remove $28,558 from the city's 2022 budget.
Before the council vote, Johnson said the tax increase was "a logical decision because we must maintain and must retain our current services.
"... That amount will increase next year and so on. It's forward thinking if we pass it."
Finance Director Debbie Burton said the proposed tax increase was deemed necessary in order to keep pace with inflation.
Had the increase been approved, it would have resulted in a property tax increase of $9.48 for a total city property tax amount of $948.32 for a home valued at $400,000.
Council member Glenn Allen was one of those who voted against the increase.
"I am completely opposed to this property tax," he said. "New construction, new building is driving this. The developers need to pay more. The real problem is with population growth."
Council member Chuck Owen said an increase would disproportionately affect older residents.
"Gas prices are doubling and groceries are going up," he said. "The older generations are just hanging on. We need to find other ways to save money. Recycling is losing money and I believe we should cut it. We (the city) need to get out of the cemetery business and privatize it."
Council members Karl de Jong and Kevin Loy also voted against the increase.
But Council member JoEllen Kesti voted for it, saying "We need these services."
Brendan McGoffin and Sarah Diamond also voted for the proposed increase.
