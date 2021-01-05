SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley City Council has a pool of 12 applicants to choose from to fill an open council seat.
The council will meet in a study session 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday to interview the candidates and select a replacement for Jared Couch.
Those interested in attending the study session via Zoom can do so by going to ci.sedro-woolley.wa.us and clicking on City Council Study Session link.
Those vying for the position include a pair with previous City Council experience. Both Judith Dunn and Kevin Loy have served on the council and on the city’s planning commission.
The other candidates are:
n Corrin Hamburg, a laboratory supervisor at the city of Anacortes Wastewater Treatment Plant who was unsuccessful in her run for a council seat in 2019. Hamburg sees parks and infrastructure as high priorities.
n K. David Bates is a retired volunteer firefighter who is the store manager at All American Armory. He also made an unsuccessful run for a council seat.
n William C. Holt Jr. is a refinery worker and former logger interested in learning the details of how a city is run.
n Jeanette Sosa wants to become more involved in the community where she lives with her family, and wants to bridge the gap between the city and Hispanics who call the city home.
n Lewis A. Paul Jr. is a recent retiree who believes it’s every citizen’s responsibility to use their skills to assist their community in achieving goals and objectives.
n Kimm Layland, a longtime physician assistant who sees business, schools and the support of city services including fire and police as priorities.
n Richard Waits, an Army veteran whose vision for the city includes growth where one can live, work, play and thrive.
n Joseph John Burns would like to see a revitalization of the downtown as well as the expansion of neighborhoods and parks.
n Sarah Diamond will stress feasible, responsible and equitable residential growth along with industry, small business as well as parks.
n Linda Markiewicz retired after a career with the Salvation Army and now wants now to give back to her adopted community.
