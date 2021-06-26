SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Sedro-Woolley City Hall and the Sedro-Woolley Senior Center will reopen to the public on July 6.
City Hall will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
The Sedro-Woolley Senior Center will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Reservations will not be necessary for lunch at the senior center. There is a suggested donation of $5 for those 60 and older and a cost of $7 for others.
Park shelters will be available for the public to rent beginning Wednesday, just in time for the Fourth of July.
Mayor Julia Johnson said the city will follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines.
"We will be following both L&I (state Department of Labor & Industries) as well as the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) suggestions and be as compliant as we can be," she said. "Which is if you are fully vaccinated, you do not have to wear a mask or social distance, however, those individuals who are not fully vaccinated, we are encouraging them to wear their masks when they are with other individuals and maintain that 6-foot distance."
City Council and Planning Commission meetings will remain remote for the time being.
"We want to get back to meeting in the council chambers as soon as we safely can, but we need to figure out the logistics," Johnson said. "We aren't sure if everyone is vaccinated or not, so we are working on a plan for that. It's the same for the Planning Commission."
Johnson said a hybrid-style council meeting is also being considered.
"We haven't worked out the details regarding that, but we are looking at a couple of ideas such as the council members being there (in the chamber), but staff members would Zoom in,” she said. “We are also looking to do the same thing for people wanting to make presentations.
"Then we would let the public come in, but have the chairs set up to follow the 6-foot protocol. It's about making everyone feel safe."
City buildings have been closed to the public for the past 16 months.
"It will be interesting to see exactly how this is all going to change through the summer months, exactly what steps are taken, and if the governor, L&I, CDC will loosen the reins a bit," Johnson said.
