Andrea Petrich (left), the communications advisor for HF Sinclair Oil Corp. and Maintenance Scheduling Specialist Della Miller carry armfuls of coveralls on Dec. 7 at Sedro-Woolley High School in Sedro-Woolley. The coveralls were donated by HF Sinclair to the school’s Career & Technical Education program.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Boxes of coveralls as well as shirts and pants were recently donated by the HF Sinclair Oil Corp. to Sedro-Woolley High School for use in its geometry in construction as well as carpentry classes.
Both classes are offered as part of the high school’s Career & Technical Education program.
“It’s awesome,” CTE Director/Assistant Principal Corie Gudgeon said of the donation. “We feel so fortunate and appreciative of the fact the refinery is willing to participate as a partner and are willing to make this donation.
“This really helps, and we are all super excited about this opportunity. It’s just one less barrier for our kids to build bridges to their future career.”
Andrea Petrich, communications advisor for HF Sinclair in Anacortes, along with Della Miller, maintenance scheduling specialist made the donation on behalf of the company.
While the refinery had made donations of coveralls like this before, Petrich said it has never made one of this quantity, which included about 50 pairs of coveralls and about 20 pairs of pants and shirts in a range of sizes.
“We recently changed companies, and we are now HF Sinclair,” Petrich said. “So as part of that process we are integrating to new, fire-resistant clothing on site and changing our colors.”
Rather than dumping the clothing in the trash, the decision was made to find somewhere to donate it.
“I reached out to most school districts in the area to see which, specifically, CTE programs could use them,” she said. “Sedro-Woolley jumped on it, and it’s our hope they get used a lot by students.”
Gudgeon said these two particular CTE classes normally don’t offer coveralls, unlike the welding and automotive classes, even though there is plenty of time spent working with machinery and around sawdust, plus time outdoors in the elements for larger projects.
She added that it’s an expense to the CTE budget and programming and buying and maintaining coveralls (professionally washing them) can be spendy.
“They (HF Sinclair) had all these coveralls, pants and shirts,” Gudgeon said. “They were looking for a local program to donate to and we got notification of this and told them absolutely, we would love to accept any you want to give us.”
Carpentry teacher Dan Caldwell was pleased with his class’s windfall as he unpacked and counted the new inventory, saying it was great and the coveralls will certainly be put to good use.
“This really helps us execute our programs,” Gudgeon said. “It adds just another layer of support for kids and, in this instance, a layer of protection to keep their street clothes they go to school in nice and clean.”
