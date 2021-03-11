SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The city of Sedro-Woolley and a newly-formed Americans with Disabilities Act Advisory Group made up of members of the community has produced a draft ADA Transition Plan that is available for public review and comment.
The plan sets the groundwork for the city to provide equal access to public programs, services, facilities and activities to all residents, including those with disabilities.
The comment period is open through March 18 and the draft plan can be viewed at ci.sedro-woolley.wa.us.
Comments can be directed to Mark Freiberger, ADA Transition Plan Project Manager/Director of Public Works, by email at mfreiberger@ci.sedro-woolley.wa.us or by phone at 360-855-9933.
Freiberger said the consultant firm Transportation Solutions Inc. did a great job guiding the city and the advisory group through the process.
"It's been a good process with a lot of good suggestions," he said. "Having that diversity on the advisory group was good. They identified several particular concerns."
The city will act on several of those concerns this summer, including making improvements at the intersections of Township and State streets, and Ferry and Puget streets.
Freiberger said three of the four corners at the intersection of Township and State are not ADA accessible.
"So we are going to go ahead and revamp that intersection, and put in ADA curb cuts at those corners and clean it up, making it more accessible," he said.
"We are basically doing the same type of thing at the intersection of Ferry and Puget streets."
The plan identifies other problem areas in the city, leaving the city with plenty of work to do.
"But we now have a basic plan with this, and we can begin to address those problem areas," Freiberger said. "It won't be real fast, but in the case of Township and State, it's a priority and we can handle it within our normal (street maintenance) schedule."
The plan also addresses ADA accessibility issues in public buildings. The city will begin by making improvements while doing normal maintenance of the facilities.
"We'll deal with the low hanging fruit as you might say, fix the minor things first such as mirrors that are mounted too high, soap dispensers that are too low and grab bars that are not located in the right spot," Freiberger said.
Freiberger expects to bring the plan to the City Council for a first read at its March 24 meeting with possible adoption slated for April 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.