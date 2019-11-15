SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The city of Sedro-Woolley is reviewing a $44.6 million draft budget for 2020 that includes additional property tax revenue from the city's public safety levy and ongoing expenses for construction of the Central Skagit Sedro-Woolley Library.
The levy, which was on the ballot for the Nov. 5 election to add funding for the police department, is passing with 1,325 votes for and 1,127 against.
Finance Director Doug Merriman said the city is also planning several investments in infrastructure and equipment.
Expenses include $1.2 million for a widening project on Highway 20, $900,000 for new vehicles for various city departments, $250,000 for a new fire and police storage facility, and $74,000 for improvements at the wastewater treatment plant to ensure it can operate during power outages, according to the draft budget.
Merriman and City Supervisor and Attorney Eron Berg said the city will lose money for street projects due to passage of state Initiative 976.
The initiative will bring to an end the city's Transportation Benefit District that is funded by vehicle licensing fees.
"That is the vast majority of our city roads program that needs to be deleted from the 2020 budget," Berg said.
Mayor Julia Johnson's introductory message to the 2020 budget emphasizes that the growing city continues to have increasing costs and demand for services, and needs to find ways to increase revenue to make ends meet.
The 2019 budget included a 1% property tax after 11 years during which the City Council voted to forego it.
The 2020 draft budget now includes a property tax increase from the public safety levy, which is 56 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value to support hiring more police department staff. The city estimates that will generate about $558,000 a year.
On Wednesday, the City Council approved increases for utilities — sewer, stormwater and garbage services — as well as for the utility tax rate charged for those services.
Utility rates are increasing 2.3% based on the Consumer Price Index for the region. Additional increases for each utility will generate funding for construction of a new public works facility.
The various increases add up to about $5 per month for the average home.
The utility tax rate charged for those types of services is also increasing to 10.5%.
The city may consider moving to a biennial budget, meaning budgets would be mapped out for two-year periods, according to Johnson's 2020 budget message.
Merriman said biennial budgets allow cities to develop longer range perspectives and free up time to focus on other priorities.
"Rather than spending a great deal of time preparing a new budget book every year, the time is reallocated to ... activities such as performance management, economic development strategies, and spending review," he said.
A biennial budget would also help the finance department align financial plans with the city's transportation and capital facilities plans, which are written with six-year outlooks. Merriman said the city can also maintain a general six-year financial plan, and every two years adopt the next two years of that plan as a biennial budget.
