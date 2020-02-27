SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The city of Sedro-Woolley has hired a new finance director and contracted with new firms for legal services.
The moves come as longtime Sedro-Woolley City Supervisor and Attorney Eron Berg prepares to leave his job, and Finance Director Doug Merriman takes over as city supervisor.
Jill Scott has been hired to take on the role of finance director starting March 9. She comes to the city from a position at PeaceHealth United General Medical Center.
Merriman said Scott brings experience from her position at the local hospital and from previous work for Skagit County, and that she’s proven herself to be highly skilled.
“When she took the CPA (certified public accountant) exam she got the second highest score in the state of Washington, and she has several years of governmental accounting experience,” he said.
The City Council also approved Wednesday contracting with two legal firms.
The city will contract with Weed, Graafstra, and Associates, with Nikki Thompson of the firm filling the role of city attorney.
Thompson and Grant Weed said that means Thompson will attend City Council meetings and handle other legal tasks on an as-needed basis at a rate of $200 per hour. The city will also have support from the firm’s four other attorneys.
“This methodology will be more cost effective than hiring a full-time attorney when the amount of workload and the related required time is unknown,” the draft contract states.
Merriman said he expects Thompson’s role to require about 20 hours, or about $4,000 worth of work, per month.
The contract is for two years, starting March 15.
The city will also contract with the firm Gilbert & Gilbert for prosecuting misdemeanor offenses in Sedro-Woolley Municipal Court.
The contract is for May 1 through Dec. 31 at a rate of up to $4,000 per month — an increase of $766 per month over the current contract with a lawyer who is set to retire.
