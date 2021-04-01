SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Dean Klinger started his career as a firefighter with the city of Sedro-Woolley in November 1980.
He rose through the ranks — from volunteer to being named chief in 1992. Now the 58-year-old is set to retire at the end of May after 40 years with the city.
“It has been an enjoyable career,” said Klinger, whose father and brother were also firefighters. Every day you wake up and say, ‘OK, let’s go to work again.’ And you want to do it. It has been fun. But there comes a time in your life when it’s time to move on.”
He’s excited to start a new phase of his life, including as a doting grandfather. He will also spend time at a home he owns in the Methow Valley.
“I have things I want to do,” said Klinger, who was also a reserve police officer in Sedro-Woolley for 11 years. “I’ve got my house on the other side of the mountain that I want to continue to work on and enjoy.”
He said that house is down the road from one owned by former Sedro-Woolley Police Chief Doug Wood.
Klinger gave credit where it is due for his long career with the city.
“I couldn’t have done this without the support of my family,” he said. “My wife Erin has just been incredibly supportive over the years. I met her when I was a volunteer and we got married in 1982. We’ve raised our kids in the department.”
Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson said Klinger has been good for the city.
“Chief Klinger has been instrumental in building a first-class fire department, along with a training center that others across the county come to to develop their skills and training,” she said. “He has excellent instincts, hands-on knowledge, and is greatly respected by all who work with or know him.”
Klinger and his family leaned heavily on his fellow firefighters when his daughter Lacey died in a vehicle collision in 2006.
“During that time, without the association’s support, it would have been incredibly tough,” he said. “They were all there for us. It’s family. Without them, I wouldn’t have been able to do this.”
Klinger got into the business of firefighting at the age of 29, while serving in the Army National Guard following graduation from Sedro-Woolley High School in 1980.
Over the decades, he’s seen big changes.
“When I started, I was the only full-time person for three years,” Klinger said. “Then the call rates started going up and we started adding bodies.”
The Sedro-Woolley Fire Department has gone from answering about 250 calls annually in 1980 to about 3,000 a year today. It now has 11 full-time firefighters.
Johnson said Klinger’s years in the department — and starting out as a volunteer — made him an incredible leader.
“He knows what it means to be a fireman from the level of volunteer to the rank he holds today,” she said. “He has been instrumental in helping those who wish to progress and learn what it means to be a professional firefighter.”
While the technical side of firefighting and the equipment used has changed over the decades, Klinger said the basic premise remains the same.
“You still put the wet stuff on the red stuff,” he said. “That never changes.”
The job hasn’t always been easy, Klinger said. There is a lot he has seen that he’d like to forget.
“The bad calls stick with you forever,” he said. “Those stick out the most in my mind. It’s hard to get past some of those, and I will be glad when that phase of my life is over.
“Then you have those big fires, and you are constantly Monday-morning quarterbacking yourself on those.”
Taking the place of those Monday-morning quarterback sessions will soon be replaced by traveling, completing projects around the house and fishing.
“About three weeks ago, I dug my fly rod out and re-strung it,” Klinger said. “I’m excited about being able to go back and do some of that stuff again.”
Set to take Klinger’s spot as chief is Assistant Fire Chief Frank Wagner. A ceremony is set for late Monday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.