SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley Fire Department and several Skagit County fire districts are hoping to upgrade their communications equipment.
Together, they have applied for a FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant that would be worth about $1 million.
The grant would allow them to upgrade to a P25 Digital Radio system that would encrypt communications and give them the ability to communicate with each other at major incidents.
"That will include portable radios for the folks to have going into fires, mobile radios for vehicles, and also for those on the program they will have the computers capable of talking back and forth with dispatch," Sedro-Woolley Assistant Fire Chief Frank Wagner said.
For the Sedro-Woolley Fire Department, it would be the first upgrade of its communications equipment in 14 years.
The grant would require a match of 10%.
"This grant, if we get it regionally, will be about $980,000. So we could get almost $1 million worth of communications equipment for under $100,000," Wagner said.
The grant would allow the fire agencies to complete an upgrade they would not be able to do on their own.
"Speaking for Sedro-Woolley, it means replacing 50 separate units alone and that's close $250,000 to $300,000 and we simply don't have the budget to purchase it all at once," Wagner said.
He said regional-type grants, where multiple departments are involved, tend to show a greater impact the grant can have and have seen a higher rate of preference in past years. Grants for this program will likely be awarded by the fall.
What Sedro-Woolley Fire Department and the area fire districts are doing is what the Burlington Fire Department and its surrounding districts did several years ago to improve their communications technology.
The first districts that are part of this grant proposal are 4, 8, 10, 16 and 19. They represent Clear Lake, Day Creek, Prairie, Hickson, Lyman, Punkin Center, Grassmere and Newhalem.
"The technology is changing and improving very quickly and a lot of the agencies from Sedro-Woolley and to the east are behind in that aspect," Wagner said. "The cost to upgrade these systems is extremely expensive."
