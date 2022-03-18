SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley Fire Department is hoping to be able to buy a new brush truck that can be used to fight wildland fires.
Granted, the department doesn’t fight wildland fires on a daily bases, however, it is responsible for wide swaths of land that are prone to wildfires.
“With the last few years of wildland seasons, to be able to get where our engines can’t, would be a benefit for all of us,” said Sedro-Woolley Fire Chief Frank Wagner.
The Sedro-Woolley City Council has given Wagner the go-ahead to apply for a grant of up to $100,000 from the state Department of Natural Resources.
The money could be used to replace the department’s lone brush truck, which is scheduled to be retired next year.
As compared to standard fire engines, brush trucks tend to be smaller and lighter with a shorter wheel base that allows for maneuverability on back roads. They also are equipped with four-wheel drive.
Wagner said there are different categories to the grant program, such as grants for surplus equipment, vehicles and wildland-specific rigs and gear.
“We aren’t eligible for a lot of those, but one we are for is wildland firefighting,” Wagner said. “We’ve never filled out a grant application like this and while it’s kind of a shot in the dark, if we get it, great. Worse case, they tell us no and we move on.”
If successful, the grant would pay for a portion of the replacement vehicle’s cost, and since the grant is a zero dollar match, budgeted funds are not necessary.
Wagner described the department’s current brush truck as “elderly,” adding it’s over 15 years old and at the end of its life expectancy.
“This rig has certainly done its job and really fulfilled its purpose,” said Sedro-Woolley Assistant Fire Chief Jerry Gardner. “Now we need one that is more flexible in what our region really demands.
“Back in the day we bought this brush truck for its versatility. This trail truck had multiple uses.”
If Wagner isn’t able to get a new brush truck, he hopes to at least get enough grant money to buy gear such as saws, hoses, shovels and axes.
“If we can replace the brush truck, it’s a win-win for everybody,” he said. “Right now, with all the supply chain issues, we may not even be able to get a vehicle. It just might be easier to get the gear.”
Wagner knows about supply chain issues.
His department ordered ambulances in November, but may not receive them until January or February. The lack of truck chassis is responsible for the delay.
So it’s wait-and-see on several fronts.
Wagner is hoping for the best when it comes to funding for a new brush truck.
“Higher temperatures the last couple of years have certainly made our (wildland fire) issues on this side of the mountains more prevalent,” he said. “We’ve seen more instances of wildland situations than we have over the past couple decades.”
