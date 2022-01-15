...TSUNAMI ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTH AND CENTRAL
WASHINGTON COAST, STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA COAST, AND SAN JUAN
ISLANDS...
The National Tsunami Warning Center has issued a Tsunami Advisory
for the north and central Washington coast, Strait of Juan de Fuca
coast, and San Juan Islands. An underwater volcanic eruption
occurred at 827 PM PST on Jan 14 2022, centered near the Tonga
Islands
If a tsunami has been generated, the leading tsunami wave will
reach
La Push Washington at 845 AM PST on Jan 15
Neah Bay Washington at 850 AM PST on Jan 15
Westport Washington at 850 AM PST on Jan 15
Moclips Washington at 855 AM PST on Jan 15
Port Angeles Washington at 930 AM PST on Jan 15
Port Townsend Washington at 955 AM PST on Jan 15
Tsunamis can cause rapid changes in water level and unpredictable
or dangerous currents that are magnified in ports, harbors, and
bays. Damaging wave activity can continue for many hours following
the initial tsunami impact. The first wave may not be the largest
or associated with the strongest currents.
If your boat is out on the water, do not return to port or harbor
until it is known that conditions are safe.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Tsunami Advisory is issued when a tsunami with the potential to
generate strong currents or waves dangerous to those in or very
near the water is imminent, expected, or occurring (usually within
3 hours and for waves 1-3 feet). The threat may continue for
several hours after initial arrival, but significant inundation is
not expected for areas under and advisory. Advisories may be
updated, adjusted geographically, upgraded to a warning, or
canceled based on updated information and analysis.
Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio for the latest updates on this
event.
For tsunami information...visit www.tsunami.gov
For weather information...visit www.weather.gov
&&
Weather Alert
...TSUNAMI ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTH AND CENTRAL
WASHINGTON COAST, STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA COAST, AND SAN JUAN
ISLANDS...
* UPDATES... Observed tsunami wave heights from this afternoon
have been added.
* LOCAL IMPACTS...
A tsunami capable of producing strong currents that may be
hazardous to swimmers, boats, and coastal structures is
occuring. Widespread inundation is NOT expected.
* RECOMMENDED ACTIONS...
If you are located in this coastal area, move off the beach
and out of harbors and marinas. Do not go to the coast to
watch the tsunami. Be alert to instructions from your local
emergency officials
Tsunamis often arrive as a series of waves or surges which
could be dangerous for many hours after the first wave arrival.
The first tsunami wave or surge may not be the highest in the series.
* FORECAST TSUNAMI DURATION...The waves are expected to continue
for several hours.
* FORECAST PEAK TSUNAMI WAVE HEIGHTS...
One to three feet.
* OBSERVED TSUNAMI WAVE HEIGHTS FROM EARLIER...
Neah Bay, WA 0.9 ft / 28 cm
La Push, WA 1.1 ft / 34 cm
Westport, WA 0.5 ft / 15 cm
Port Angeles, WA 0.8 ft / 25 cm
* PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE INFORMATION...
An underwater volcanic eruption occurred at 827 PM PST on Jan 14
2022, centered near the Tonga Islands
This product will be updated as new information becomes available.
Stay tuned to your local news source and NOAA weather radio for
further information and updates.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley Fire Department is in need of volunteer firefighters.
Chief Frank Wagner said his department’s ranks have been thinned by retirements, COVID-19 requirements and firefighters moving on to other departments.
“People are getting hired on at other departments faster than they have ever done before,” Wagner said.
The Sedro-Woolley Fire Department currently has a staff of 48, while in a perfect world Wagner would like 60.
The department has 13 positions for resident volunteers — those who spend shifts at the station — but just six are currently filled.
Wagner said in the 27 years he has been with the department he has never seen that many rooms open. He said those in residence are really the backbone of the department.
“You look around that county, and you see that Burlington is hiring, Mount Vernon is hiring and Anacortes is hiring full-time folks because they are losing them to places such as South County Fire and those bigger agencies because there’s more money, better schedules, and more opportunities,” he said.
Wagner said in the past the department had the option of requiring volunteers to have academy training or certain certifications.
That’s no longer the case.
“We are at a point now where we can’t be that picky anymore,” he said. “So we are recruiting from the Skagit Valley College EMT class, the high school NCTA (Northwest Career and Technical Academy) program.”
And the department is even looking at beginning its own academy.
An in-house academy is something the department hasn’t done before, but it has partnered with other agencies in the county in a co-op style effort.
“But with COVID, a lot of the co-op academies have gone to the wayside because of the inability to meet and train in person,” Wagner said.
The Sedro-Woolley department was scheduled to test six prospective volunteers Saturday. Wagner said depending on what certifications they may have, he may decide to put them through an in-house academy.
“For us to spend our own time, money and energy to train our own people from within would really behoove us,” Wagner said. “We can do it on our own timeline and not wait until say a spring or summer academy opening somewhere else.
“We have the people here who can do the training. It’s just a matter of shifting the resources to make that a priority.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.