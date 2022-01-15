Sedro-Woolley Fire Department
The Sedro-Woolley Fire Department in May.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley Fire Department is in need of volunteer firefighters.

Chief Frank Wagner said his department’s ranks have been thinned by retirements, COVID-19 requirements and firefighters moving on to other departments.

“People are getting hired on at other departments faster than they have ever done before,” Wagner said.

The Sedro-Woolley Fire Department currently has a staff of 48, while in a perfect world Wagner would like 60.

The department has 13 positions for resident volunteers — those who spend shifts at the station — but just six are currently filled.

Wagner said in the 27 years he has been with the department he has never seen that many rooms open. He said those in residence are really the backbone of the department.

“You look around that county, and you see that Burlington is hiring, Mount Vernon is hiring and Anacortes is hiring full-time folks because they are losing them to places such as South County Fire and those bigger agencies because there’s more money, better schedules, and more opportunities,” he said.

Wagner said in the past the department had the option of requiring volunteers to have academy training or certain certifications.

That’s no longer the case.

“We are at a point now where we can’t be that picky anymore,” he said. “So we are recruiting from the Skagit Valley College EMT class, the high school NCTA (Northwest Career and Technical Academy) program.”

And the department is even looking at beginning its own academy.

An in-house academy is something the department hasn’t done before, but it has partnered with other agencies in the county in a co-op style effort.

“But with COVID, a lot of the co-op academies have gone to the wayside because of the inability to meet and train in person,” Wagner said.

The Sedro-Woolley department was scheduled to test six prospective volunteers Saturday. Wagner said depending on what certifications they may have, he may decide to put them through an in-house academy.

“For us to spend our own time, money and energy to train our own people from within would really behoove us,” Wagner said. “We can do it on our own timeline and not wait until say a spring or summer academy opening somewhere else.

“We have the people here who can do the training. It’s just a matter of shifting the resources to make that a priority.”

— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceReports/

