SEDRO-WOOLLEY — In May 1921, 28 Sedro-Woolley residents signed a resolution forming the city’s volunteer fire department.
The resolution stated: “We the undersigned residents of the City of Sedro-Woolley Washington, do hereby agree to associate ourselves together to form a volunteer fire department for said city, and respond to calls for extinguishing fires, and attend all meetings of the department, obey all orders and directions of the chief of the department, without failure or excuse except in case of sickness or absence from the city.”
On Friday, Sedro-Woolley firefighters past and present along with community members they have served will gather to commemorate the department’s 100th anniversary.
The Sedro-Woolley Firefighters Association and the city’s fire department will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the apparatus bays at Station 1 at 325 Metcalf St.
Keeping the doors open on the apparatus bays will allow for maximum air flow. Social distancing and mask requirements will also be in place.
The celebration will be two-fold as retiring Chief Dean Klinger will be honored for his 40 years of service in a 2 p.m. ceremony.
Chief Frank Wagner said there will be a display made by community members as well as historical pictures of the department and its chiefs.
“We’ll have the history of the department on display including when different stations were built and equipment was purchased,” Wagner said. “We’ll have a continuous slide presentation going on in the background. There will also be an honor guard coming up from down south. So it’s going to be a pretty cool event.”
The event will hail the end of Klinger’s career. Wagner said in attendance will be a lot of uniformed personnel from throughout the country.
“With Chief Klinger having been here for 40 years, there are tons of folks who started their careers here in our resident volunteer program and have moved up to lieutenants and captains and chiefs and who are all over the nation,” Wagner said.
“It’s really good but at the same time, it’s bittersweet. You have someone who has meant so much to so many for so long that it’s going to be tough to see him go.”
This anniversary celebration, and the highlighting of the department’s volunteers, is why Klinger hung around until now.
“This is the the whole reason I have stuck it out to May,” he said. “I wanted to be a part of this because volunteers are so important to a fire department. It’s how I got my start. It’s how most get their start.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.