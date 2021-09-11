SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley High School football team opened its season last week with a lopsided shutout of its opponent.
On Friday, the Cubs followed with another shutout.
Sedro-Woolley downed La Salle 51-0 to improve to 2-0 on the early season.
Jaydn Lee had a 30-yard fumble return for a score and Connor Davis and Chance Supler each scored a rushing touchdown while combining for 151 yards on the ground for the Cubs. Chase Grimm and Tyson Brown each passed for a touchdown, with Brown adding a score on the ground.
Lucas Rommel and Lee each had a touchdown reception, and Isaiah Barreto added a rushing touchdown for the Cubs.
In their first two games, the Cubs have outscored their opponents 95-0.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 35,
Cedarcrest Red Wolves 7
DUVALL — Zach Watson racked up more than 300 yards of offense between his arm and his legs as the Tigers won their second straight game.
Watson ran for 213 yards including touchdowns of 2 and 63 yards, and passed for 103, including a 21-yard touchdown strike to Aaron Krakow.
Francisco Sanchez-Mendoza ran for 61 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown run, while Cooper Hendrickson added a 15-yard touchdown run.
"I am proud of our boys for sticking together tonight and overcoming some adversity we encountered," Tigers coach Andy Olson said of his team, which scored 21 points in the fourth quarter.
Marysville-Getchell Chargers 20,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 14
MARYSVILLE — The Chargers held on to send the Bulldogs to 0-2 on the early season.
Sehome Mariners 17,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
BELLINGHAM — The Seahawks were blanked in their second game of the season to see their record go to 1-1.
Liberty Bell Mountain Lions 46,
Concrete Lions 6
WINTHROP — The Mountain Lions prevailed in the non-conference matchup, which was the season opener for the Lions.
Sultan Turks 21,
La Conner Braves 0
LA CONNER — The Braves suffered the shutout loss in their season opener.
Boys' Soccer
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 5,
Grace Academy Eagles 2
MARYSVILLE — Ben Rozema's hat trick paced the Hurricanes.
Freshman Carlo Gegan also scored, as did Jack Withers. Julian Pedrosa added two assists.
The Hurricanes played more than 20 minutes down a man after drawing a red card for a handball in the box.
Boys' Tennis
Burlington-Edison Tigers 7,
Lakewood Cougars 0
LAKEWOOD — The Tigers got the sweep to improve to 2-0.
In singles play, Burlington-Edison was sparked by victories from Cobe Betz (6-1, 6-0), Donovan Hendrickson (6-0, 6-0), Brandon Mair (6-1, 6-2) and Ian Powers (6-0, 6-0).
In doubles, the Tigers got wins from Brennan Mackay and Ashton Kaopua (6-4, 6-1), Caleb Cox and Spencer Betz (6-0, 6-0), and Charlie King and Talmage Palmer (6-0, 6-2).
"I was really impressed with the determination and focus that the team had today. We have been working really hard in practice to focus on the little things and apply what we learn in match play," Tigers coach Ryan Wallace said. "I was particularly impressed with the play of our singles players. They all were able to work through some things early in their matches and put together some nice wins."
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 4,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 3
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs got wins in singles from Milo Gasser (6-1, 6-2) and Jasper Youngquist (6-0, 7-5) to win their season opener.
In doubles, Trent Borgognoni and Wisdom Abrahamson won 6-4, 6-3, while Makhi Brester and Lukas Eikenbary-Barber won 6-4, 6-1.
