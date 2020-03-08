SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Emma Adams has a talent for handling dogs.
That ability was on display recently when she traveled to New York City to compete in the 144th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
Adams, a senior at Sedro-Woolley High School, and Gunnar, her co-owned cavalier King Charles spaniel, competed in the Junior Showmanship competition.
“It was just so exciting,” Adams said. “This was something I always wanted to do, ever since I started showing in 4-H. I’ve watched the (Westminster Dog) show every year.
“When I got my first AKC (American Kennel Club) dog, it was my goal to make it to the show.”
Adams spent countless hours training and grooming Gunnar, and taking him to competitions in order to earn qualifying wins and top rankings. Adams was the top junior cavalier handler in the country this year and the No. 6 junior handler in the toy group of dogs.
Only the top dogs make it inside Madison Square Garden as the breed and junior competitions are held at Piers 92/94.
Adams, however, had the opportunity to experience the big time, venturing out onto Madison Square Garden’s floor.
“I went down to Madison Square Garden with a group of other juniors to do a mock show so they could set up the cameras,” she said.
“Then I also got to see the Best in Show competition. It was amazing. I guessed the winner. I just knew that poodle was going to win. I was rooting for the Havanese.”
While she had qualified for the Westminster show, Adams was at first unaware she’d done so.
“You have to have seven best junior competition finishes to go,” she said. “I miscounted. I was really disappointed when I counted six and realized I wasn’t going.
“Then someone called me and said I was on the list. It was crazy. I couldn’t believe it. I was so happy.”
Adams and Gunnar squared off against 102 other qualified juniors from throughout the country. While they may not have finished among the top competitors the overall experience was worthwhile.
“Gunnar and I did very well,” she said. “Plus, I was able to beat my archnemesis, another cavalier handler. I was also only the fourth cavalier junior in 144 years of the show. That’s pretty cool.”
Adams gives credit to those who showed her the ropes in regards to handling. Her time in 4-H and beyond has served her and the dogs she has shown well.
“I’ve come a long ways for sure since I started,” she said. “My breed community have provided so much help and support. I’ve shown 15 different breeds of dogs and that has helped me a lot with handling as a junior.”
She plans on continuing to show dogs while on her educational path to becoming a veterinarian.
Adams has bought a dog of her own to show. Granger is a 14-week-old purebred cavalier.
“I’ve been saving for a puppy for three years and now I have one,” she said. “They aren’t a flashy breed, but they are so much fun. Dogs are my passion and I’ve worked really hard to get where I am.”
