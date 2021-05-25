Davis Mihelich's junior track and field season at George Fox University has been an impressive one.
And the best just may be yet to come for the Sedro-Woolley High School alumnus, class of 2018.
Mihelich will compete in the 400-meter dash Friday at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.
"I'm not necessarily shocked, just grateful to be here (North Carolina)," Mihelich said. "At the same time, I'm excited."
His goal is to make the finals as one of the top eight runners at the meet.
"I just need to go in and beat as many guys as I can," Mihelich said. "Anything can happen. I am a true believer of that."
Running at the championships comes on the heels of being named the Northwest Conference Men's Track Athlete of the Year.
"We are proud to have Davis earn the track athlete of the year award for his NWC performances," George Fox track and field coach John Smith said. "He really put together some great races and put up a nice mark in the 400 ...
"Davis is not only a great competitor, but he is a great teammate and very deserving of the honor."
At his conference championships, Mihelich won both the 200- and 400-meter events and ran a leg on George Fox's second-place 400 relay team. He contributed 28 points toward the Bruins' team-title-winning 251.5 points.
His winning 400 time of 48.17 seconds qualified him for the NCAA championships.
"I knew what I had to do and that was come out hard and strong for the first 200, then coast a bit before pushing through to the end," he said. "I knew I was in good enough shape to do it, it was just a matter of executing the timing. I was able to put it all together and I timed it perfectly. I really didn't die until the very end."
The pre-med student credited his college coaches, Adam Haldorson and Smith, high school coach Johnny Lee and his family for getting him to this point.
"I honestly would not have done track if it wasn’t for him (Johnny Lee), so I definitely want to thank him for that," Mihelich said.
Mihelich's 2020 outdoor season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic — something he saw as a positive.
"It just gave me more time to rest and train," he said. "Basically, it was two years of training to prepare for this year. It was a little discouraging last year, but it was good time off. We tapered off training to start and I was able to really get healthy and whatnot."
