SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A familiar face will lead the Sedro-Woolley High School boys' basketball team next season.
Ethan Brown, who graduated from Sedro-Woolley in 2008 and George Fox University in 2012, replaces Chris Spencer who had coached the Cubs since 2018.
Brown said being an alumni of Sedro-Woolley makes being part of the program special.
"It's a good feeling coming back," Brown said. "I am definitely looking forward to the opportunity."
Spencer stepped down as coach following his promotion from being the high school's dean of students to its assistant principal. The new job does not allow him the time to coach.
Sedro-Woolley Athletic Director Kevin Owen was elated with his latest hire.
"I am extremely happy," he said. "He (Brown) is a Sedro-Woolley grad and is someone the community is excited about. I have already had calls from community members about the hire.
"His family is well known and respected throughout this community. We are excited about his return."
While attending George Fox, Brown played basketball and graduated with a degree in elementary education.
He teaches at Mount Vernon's LaVenture Middle School and coaches basketball within the Mount Vernon School District.
"It's always been in the back of my mind to get back to Sedro-Woolley," Brown said. "I started out as a ball boy at the high school before I became a player, so I was around the program for a long time. Now I am ready to build my own program."
Brown explained his style of play as physical and uptempo. He said players will be spending plenty of time in the weight room during the offseason.
"Fast paced and tenacious on defense," he said. "And being strong will be a key. We have some good talent coming up so that is exciting.
"The Northwest Conference is tough, but we are going to surprise some people next season."
